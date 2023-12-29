We should count ourselves lucky to have Rosie Jones on our screens

Whenever I see a fellow disabled person succeeding in something, my hope that ableism is being stamped out seems to be shattered as quickly as it was built.

When Rosie Jones received a fresh torrent of abuse earlier this week, it felt like we are ending this year exactly where we started it – with good old ableism rearing its ugly head to remind disabled people that we just aren’t welcome here.

The comedian, who has cerebral palsy and has had to navigate an increasing amount of ableist hate speech in parallel to her career ascension, was slammed after appearing on Channel 4’s Big Fat Quiz of the Year earlier this week. Despite Jones being surrounded by comedic peers on the programme, including Katherine Ryan, Richard Ayoade and host Jimmy Carr, viewers took the opportunity to single her out, lambasting her talent – and her disability – on X (formerly Twitter).