Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Strictly’s Ellie Simmonds says show has helped with name-calling and ‘stares’ on the street

Five-time Paralympic swimming champion is the first ‘Strictly’ contestant with achondroplasia dwarfism

Maanya Sachdeva
Saturday 29 October 2022 11:21
Comments
Ellie Simmonds says she's 'so excited' to take part in Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Ellie Simmonds recently explained how the BBC show has “made things better” in some aspects of her life.

Simmonds, who is coupled up with professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin on the series, is a five-time Paralympic swimming champion.

When she agreed to sign up for the show, Simmonds also became the first Strictly contestant with achondroplasia – a form of dwarfism.

In a new interview with Mirror, the 27-year-old said she hopes her ongoing run on the dance reality competition will raise awareness about the condition.

Admitting she has experienced name-calling and “stares” prior to signing up for Strictly, Simmonds told the publication: “It has happened and I know so many people in the dwarfism community that get that on a daily basis, it happens even now but it is changing.”

Recommended

She added that when people see “someone [who] looks different, you do get the stares” but appearing on the dance show has “made things better”.

“Now when I go out in the streets, the support has been amazing and the response phenomenal,” Simmonds said.

She also referenced Rose Ayling-Ellis, who won the dance competition last year after becoming the first deaf contestant to appear on Strictly.

She said: “TV is so powerful and that’s why representation is so important, you saw that with Rose [Ayling-Ellis] last year.”

Earlier this year, Mattel unveiled its first Barbie with behind-the-ear hearing aids – inspired by Ayling-Ellis.

Sir Lenny Henry also recently said he has been “inspired” to learn sign language by the former EastEnders actor.

Recommended

Simmonds told Metro: “I’m not just representing myself but the dwarfism community and the disability community and, if I can create change, people like myself in the streets don’t get the stares, the name calling, the abuse.”

“If I could just change one person’s life that is so powerful,” she added.

You can read more about Simmonds here.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in