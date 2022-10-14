Lenny Henry ‘inspired’ to learn sign language by Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis

Sir Lenny Henry says he has been “inspired” to learn sign language by Strictly Come Dancing star Rose Ayling-Ellis.

“I was very inspired by her, I thought, maybe I should learn some stuff,” the comedian said.

Henry also revealed his work with Amy Murray on The Witcher inspired him to write his new book.

“When I told her I was writing a book and one of the kids is deaf, she burst into tears and said ‘we’re missed out of stories.’”

