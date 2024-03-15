The one thing that could stop me being re-elected as London mayor

The London mayoral election on 2 May is going to be a close race between me and the Tory candidate – and I am under no illusion: I could lose.

Many people don’t realise yet that the Tory government has changed the voting system to make it much more likely that their candidate will win. Instead of getting a first and second choice for mayor, this time round you will only get one vote. This means a vote for any party other than Labour only makes it more likely that Londoners end up with a Tory mayor.

The choice could not be starker. It’s between someone who is committed to supporting Londoners through the cost of living crisis and who has a positive vision to carry on building a fairer, greener and safer London for everyone, and the hard-right Tory candidate who is hostile to progressive values and would only take us backwards.