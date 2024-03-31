Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Dad Talk

Why should my children be faced with sniffer dogs and cops at the school gates?

Drugs remain a scourge, but Will Gore is conflicted by a policy that makes kids confront hard truths about life at too young an age

Sunday 31 March 2024 15:35 BST
Comments
<p>My daughter came home from school last week and told me that she and her fellow pupils had been greeted at the gates that morning by police and sniffer dogs</p>

My daughter came home from school last week and told me that she and her fellow pupils had been greeted at the gates that morning by police and sniffer dogs

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Do you remember Zammo? If you’re in your forties or fifties, you probably will, and with great vividness. If you’re older, the chances are you’ll recall his impact on your children; if you’re younger you may be bored of your older siblings or parents talking about him.

The storyline that dominated kids’ TV show Grange Hill throughout 1986 and 1987 was astonishingly hard-hitting by the standards of the day. We followed Zammo – played by Lee MacDonald – as he battled heroin addiction and a descent into petty criminality, with any number of memorable moments along the way. The episode that ended with Roland finding his mate slumped in a back room at the arcade, clutching drug paraphernalia, eyes glazed, was genuinely harrowing – to me at least.

It made drugs seem painful and isolating – a shortcut to lonely despair. But while the dramatic telling of Zammo’s story felt very real, it was quite a distant reality. His character was a few years older than me, and the urban setting wasn’t exactly reminiscent of my Cambridgeshire village. But beyond that, drugs didn’t seem like something that was even faintly on the agenda for me or my friends. I remember a lesson at school about the dangers of glue sniffing, and by year 11 we all knew there were a few people who were into smoking weed at the weekend. Even so, drugs seemed very remote throughout my childhood.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in