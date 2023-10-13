How the SNP could hand Keir Starmer the keys to Downing Street

The collapse of support for the Scottish National Party makes a majority Labour government of the UK more likely. SNP delegates, as they gather for their annual conference in Aberdeen this weekend, know that this is yet more bad news for their party.

This is, of course, the one part that they cannot say out loud. Nicola Sturgeon may have let it slip in conversation with the French ambassador once, although she denies it, but everyone knows it to be true: the best recruiter for the cause of independence is a Conservative UK government.

But first things first: the immediate significance of the SNP’s troubles for the whole country is that it moves the winning post for a Labour majority at the general election closer. No one can be quite sure where that winning post is, but if Labour wins about 20 seats in Scotland – rather than the one seat it won last time – this makes it easier for Keir Starmer to win a Commons majority.