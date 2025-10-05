Only Victoria Beckham could look at the swansong of Oasis’s reunion tour and think, OK, this, but make it zig-a-zig-ah.

VB and the Beckham family were at the Manchester band’s final night at Wembley last weekend (one imagines she drew a line at David wearing a bucket hat) and she was apparently so taken with the adoration heaped on Noel and Liam that she took to Instagram to float getting the Spice Girls – Geri, Emma, Mels B and C – back together for a tour of their own. All it took was a full pan of the stadium posted on Insta Stories to her 33 million followers with the word “tempting” and the appropriate tags for all her ex-bandmates and, voila, the headline “Victoria Beckham teases a Spice Girls reunion” trends around the world.

Here is the thing about the Spice Girls. Unlike Oasis, who weren’t even seen in the same room as each other for 15 years, Victoria and her ex-bandmates have “reunited” three times already. Once in 2007-08 in a tour to celebrate the return of Geri, who left a decade earlier; then in 2012 to ride into the London Olympics opening ceremony standing on top of black cabs; and then again in 2019 for a UK and Ireland stadium tour, this time missing VB, who was firmly established as a serious fashion player by then and could only ironically sing her past hits during highly curated “having fun” moments on social media. There are only so many times you can stage a “comeback” before it’s more of a “back again, love?”.

Meanwhile, there is an extraordinary appetite for Oasis. According to analysis by the high street bank Lloyds, what has been dubbed “Gallaghernomics” has surpassed even “Swiftonomics” – the amount of money generated by Taylor Swift’s supermassive stadium tours for the local economy – by 38 per cent. The Oasis concert at Wembley on 25 July 2025 made £5.1m revenue in the area surrounding the stadium. Compare that to Taylor Swift’s fans, who spent £3.7m within the same radius. Does Victoria really think the Spice Girls could compete?

In the Nineties, the Spices’ Girl Power influenced fashion and culture and even politics, but I don’t think the weight of the music, aside from their pop-phenomenon impact, will carry through to 2026 and beyond in the way Oasis’s music has. The Spice Girls belonged to a moment when Britain felt cheeky, confident and upwardly mobile – pre-Brexit, pre-austerity, pre-the kind of cynicism that now coats everything in cringe.

Back then, we needed five caricatures of womanhood shouting about friendship and self-belief. Now, our pop feminism is subtler, more intersectional. Watching the Spice Girls reunite again would feel like a sugar rush throwback to a world that doesn’t exist.

Some things are so perfectly of their time that reviving them only reminds us how much has changed. We’re older, wearier, more sceptical, and the idea of a fourth reunion tour feels, honestly, more like a brand extension than anything of real cultural merit. Oasis coming back is cathartic; they’re finishing a fight, giving closure. The Spice Girls have already had their moment, three in fact.

Not everything we once loved has to live again. Sometimes, the most powerful thing pop culture can do is stay frozen in our memories reminding, us of who we were, not what we have become.