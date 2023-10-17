Stella McCartney couldn’t – but here’s how to win over your nimby neighbours

Stella McCartney’s hopes to build a dream holiday home on a wild headland in the Scottish Highlands have come up against a formidable force – her neighbours.

Others who live in the vicinity – a beautiful spot on the edge of a loch within a protected National Scenic Area – are reportedly upset at the designer’s plans for an ultra-modern glass-fronted mansion nestled into the cliffs above Roshven Bay.

McCartney’s application to construct one of the only buildings on a vast, windswept spot has, perhaps unsurprisingly, attracted more than 50 objections. The “simple materials palette” that her and husband Alasdhair Willis’ £5 million property had gone in for involves the use of “rough-cut natural Scottish stone” as well as steel and concrete. Given McCartney’s much-vaunted eco credentials, some had expected something more “sympathetic” – perhaps with a living roof to help it completely disappear into the scenery.