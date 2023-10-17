Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Comment

Stella McCartney couldn’t – but here’s how to win over your nimby neighbours

Not even the fashion designer’s impeccable eco-credentials were enough to overcome local objections to her plans for a glass-fronted, ultra-modern second home by a loch. Architect Natasha Huq explains how she could have got the nimbys onside…

Tuesday 17 October 2023 15:14
Comments
<p>Stella McCartney hopes to build an ultra-modern glass-fronted mansion in the cliffs above Roshven Bay</p>

Stella McCartney hopes to build an ultra-modern glass-fronted mansion in the cliffs above Roshven Bay

(Brown & Brown)

Stella McCartney’s hopes to build a dream holiday home on a wild headland in the Scottish Highlands have come up against a formidable force – her neighbours.

Others who live in the vicinity – a beautiful spot on the edge of a loch within a protected National Scenic Area – are reportedly upset at the designer’s plans for an ultra-modern glass-fronted mansion nestled into the cliffs above Roshven Bay.

McCartney’s application to construct one of the only buildings on a vast, windswept spot has, perhaps unsurprisingly, attracted more than 50 objections. The “simple materials palette” that her and husband Alasdhair Willis’ £5 million property had gone in for involves the use of “rough-cut natural Scottish stone” as well as steel and concrete. Given McCartney’s much-vaunted eco credentials, some had expected something more “sympathetic” – perhaps with a living roof to help it completely disappear into the scenery.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in