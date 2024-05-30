Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
Independent
US election
Subscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

comment

Why this election will be decided by ‘Stevenage Woman’

Forget Essex Man, Mondeo Man, Workington Man… the archetypal swing voter now lives in the Hertfordshire town where I grew up – and she too is feeling the pinch, says Clair Woodward

Thursday 30 May 2024 11:53 BST
Comments
Keir Starmer and and Rachel Reeves, on a tour of Stevenage’s Airbus facility as part of Labour’s general election campaign – days after Rishi Sunak made a visit to the constituency
Keir Starmer and and Rachel Reeves, on a tour of Stevenage’s Airbus facility as part of Labour’s general election campaign – days after Rishi Sunak made a visit to the constituency (AFP via Getty Images)

At last! My hometown has found its rightful place – at the beating heart of the 2024 general election – after the Labour Party decreed that “Stevenage Woman” is the voter demographic they need to attract to secure a majority.

Every election must have have a political stereotype: the Conservatives won a surprise victory in 1992 thanks to support from “Essex Man”, with John Major only realising on election night that he had five more years when Basildon failed to go red; “Mondeo Man” was born at the 1996 Labour conference when Tony Blair identified  his key supporter – a thirtysomething middle-income homeowner with a nice car to polish.

The 2019 stereotype that called it for Boris Johnson was “Workington Man”, a Brexit-supporting rugby league fan who defied his Red Wall Labour roots to switch to the Conservatives.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in