Why this election will be decided by ‘Stevenage Woman’

At last! My hometown has found its rightful place – at the beating heart of the 2024 general election – after the Labour Party decreed that “Stevenage Woman” is the voter demographic they need to attract to secure a majority.

Every election must have have a political stereotype: the Conservatives won a surprise victory in 1992 thanks to support from “Essex Man”, with John Major only realising on election night that he had five more years when Basildon failed to go red; “Mondeo Man” was born at the 1996 Labour conference when Tony Blair identified his key supporter – a thirtysomething middle-income homeowner with a nice car to polish.

The 2019 stereotype that called it for Boris Johnson was “Workington Man”, a Brexit-supporting rugby league fan who defied his Red Wall Labour roots to switch to the Conservatives.