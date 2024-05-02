Columbia’s protesting students have much to learn from the 1960s ‘glory days’

As the calendar turned from April to May, police marched into the campuses of two major universities on either coast of the United States, and dispersed hundreds of students. At Columbia University in New York City, the students – protesting in support of Palestinians in Gaza – mostly dispersed peacefully, and their occupation of the historic Hamilton Hall, if not their campus encampment, came to an end. It was another story at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), where violent scuffles broke out, first between pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel groups among the students themselves, and then with the police.

To many Americans, and not just Americans, these protests, and the manner of their dispersal, by serried ranks of super-confident “cops”, represented a lot more than a here-today, gone-tomorrow news story. It brought back memories and invited parallels with the now legendary student protests of the late 1960s and early 1970s. To make the point, many media outlets – mainly in the US, but in Europe, too – interspersed the brightly coloured mobile phone footage from today with grainy black-and-white clips from then.

Even those – the vast majority of – Americans too young to remember, let alone taken part, in those protests will have imbibed something of what happened then from parents and grandparents, as from photo-histories proudly displayed by the universities concerned. The campus protests and occupations of more than 50 years ago were glory days, seen by participants then and historians now as righteous challenges to the misuse of state power – the war in Vietnam and the draft – and entrenched social injustice that consigned black Americans to the status of second-class citizens.