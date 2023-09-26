Growing up as a lesbian in Zimbabwe was never going to be easy. For starters, homosexuality was illegal, criminalised by the British in the 19th century. Things have only got worse since then.

I was born in 1980s, when Robert Mugabe was in power, a man who described gay people as worse than pigs and dogs. His regime was so actively hostile towards us, he embellished the colonial laws to create a new crime of “sexual deviancy”.

By the time I was a teenager and realised I was lesbian, there was nowhere I could seek advice, let alone help to come to terms with my sexuality. And then I was the victim of corrective rape.