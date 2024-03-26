Is it really all over for the supermarket own-brand range?

This time last year, supermarket own-label goods were flying off the shelves. It was the height of the cost-of-living crisis, when food price rises peaked at a stomach turning 17.1 per cent. A visit to the supermarket often felt worse than a trip to the dentist for a painful procedure.

But, according to a telling statistic tucked away in the latest grocery market update from researcher Kantar, shoppers are tired of buying value ranges and are moving back to branded goods.

In the past four weeks, sales of branded goods have overtaken own-label items, with sales up by 6.1 per cent (compared to just 4.7 per cent for value ranges).