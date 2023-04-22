Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Unless you have been hiding under a rock, you will know that the UK government has decided to test its emergency alert system this Sunday, 23 April, at 3pm, by sending a message accompanied by a loud siren-like sound and/or vibration to all 4G and 5G mobile phones in the UK. The sound and message will apparently last for 10 seconds (note: the alert will not work on older phone models).

Understandably, the domestic abuse charity Women’s Aid, for which I am a survivor ambassador, has picked up on the potential risk these alerts pose to victims of domestic abuse. It’s a particular concern for those who might still be living with their abuser and may have a concealed (or “burner”) phone for their safety. A loud alert sound blaring from a previously concealed phone could result in immediate exposure and put them in serious danger from their perpetrator.

It may seem strange that a victim would hide a phone from her partner, but having personally experienced abuse and met countless other survivors, I know how important it is to hide/hoard key items, including mobile devices, when preparing to escape the relationship.

I remember one lady I met who managed to leave only after collecting coins from the back of the sofa over the course of a year – a few pence a week – saving up just enough for a train fare. For women in this situation, their phone, which they once considered a lifeline, could in fact be their enemy. Ten seconds might be just long enough to expose them and put them in an incredibly dangerous position.

Women’s Aid is not the only nationwide domestic abuse charity to have noticed the safety issue with the emergency alert system. With technology, safety is everything. I’ve previously worked with AVA to design an app for victims of abuse, and a huge part of that was making sure we developed ways to hide the user’s browsing history, even the app button itself. Just in case. Nothing is left to chance, nor should it be. Technology is our friend, but it can also be our foe.

This is why I feel so strongly about raising awareness of how to disable the alert for women in high-risk circumstances. There is also, of course, the option for them to turn off their phone on the day, but I wouldn’t advise that, in case the message pops up once it is turned back on.

There is an opt-out: Women’s Aid have shared instructions for how to disable alerts with a step-by-step video on their website, as I have also done on my own social media accounts.

Of course, disabling the alert doesn’t come without its own risk – what if there is a genuine national emergency? Well, Sunday’s alert is only a test, and you can always re-enable these alerts afterwards when you feel safe to do so. And in the event of a real emergency, there’s always radio, TV and social media.

To turn the alerts off completely, the process is largely the same for iPhone and Android phones:

iPhones

Go to Settings >Notifications >Extreme alerts and Severe alerts and toggle both to the off position.

Android

Go to Settings>Notifications>Advanced Settings>Wireless Emergency Settings and toggle that to the off position.

If you have a phone that does not comply with the above steps, or are struggling to find settings, simply go to your phone’s search bar and type in “emergency alerts”. You can turn off wireless emergency alerts from there.

For more information, visit the Women’s Aid website

The national domestic abuse helpline offers support for women on 0808 2000 247, or you can visit the Refuge website. There is a dedicated men’s advice line on 0808 8010 327. Those in the US can call the domestic violence hotline on 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). Other international helplines can be found via www.befrienders.org