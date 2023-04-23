Jump to content

Emergency alert test – live: Millions to receive text in first-ever nationwide drill today

Loud alarm to sound in trial of system intended to warn of environmental disasters and terror attacks

Andy Gregory
Sunday 23 April 2023 07:41
Listen to what the government emergency alarm sent to phones will sound like

People living in the UK will soon be subjected to the first-ever nationwide test of the government’s new emergency alert system.

Text messages will be sent to millions of 4G and 5G mobile phones at 3pm on Sunday, prompting an alert message to flash up on the screen and an alarm to sound.

The system is intended to be used to warn citizens of life-threatening situations such as flooding, wildfires, terror attacks or nuclear threats, and is based upon similar schemes in the United States, Canada, Japan and Netherlands.

The sound and vibration will last for up to 10 seconds even if devices are set to silent, with newly-announced deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden saying: “It could be the sound that saves your life.”

Domestic violence campaigners have cautioned that the test could put people in danger by revealing the location of secret phones hidden away by those at risk, while experts warning of the risk of related scams have stressed that no action is required in response to the alert.

Millions to receive emergency alert test text message

At 3pm today, millions of mobile phones will display an emergency alert message from the government, in the first nationwide trial of the new system.

Set to be tested on 4G and 5G mobile phones, the sound and vibration will last for up to 10 seconds even if devices are set to silent.

My colleague Eleanor Noyce has more details:

Why are we getting an emergency alert text and what is it for?

What does the emergency alert sound like?

Andy Gregory23 April 2023 07:41
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent's live blog covering the first-ever nationwide trial of the emergency alert system, where we'll be providing you with the latest updates on the test.

Text messages will be sent to millions of 4G and 5G mobile phones at 3pm on Sunday, prompting an alert message to flash up on the screen and an alarm to sound.

The system is intended to be used to warn citizens of life-threatening situations such as flooding, wildfires, terror attacks or nuclear threats, and is based upon similar schemes in the United States, Canada, Japan and Netherlands.

The sound and vibration will last for up to 10 seconds even if devices are set to silent, with newly-announced deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden saying: “It could be the sound that saves your life.”

Domestic violence campaigners have cautioned that the test could put people in danger by revealing the location of secret phones hidden away by those at risk, while experts warning of the risk of related scams have stressed that no action is required in response to the alert.

Sam Rkaina23 April 2023 07:14

