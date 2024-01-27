The Taylor Swift deepfakes show why we urgently need AI regulation

Hopefully, you haven’t seen the images. But you wouldn’t have to look very hard to find them. Many users of X (Twitter), Reddit, and other mainstream social media channels have inadvertently stumbled across them. Twitter claims to be rooting them out, but they are fighting a losing battle with their own technology.

Taylor Swift’s friends and family are apparently “furious”, and rightly so. She is reportedly considering legal action.

This raises two questions, both for Taylor and any other victims of deepfake abuse: how on earth were these pictures allowed to be made and shared in the first place, and what legal recourse do victims have?