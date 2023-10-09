Imagine: you’re sat in a swish restaurant, having spent weeks stashing away any change you can find and picking up extra work to foot your half of what’s shaping up to be a fairly disastrous bill.

But it’s worth it, because across from you sits your intended: the love of your life. The lighting is soft, the buzz of conversation gentle, the decor perfect, the service just right. Polite, efficient and unobtrusive. What could be better?

Then the starters arrive – perfectly presented in the centre of a pair of those slightly oversized plates restaurants love to use. And suddenly, unbidden, a scene from Disney’s The Bear or the BBC’s Boiling Point enters your mind.