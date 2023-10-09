Hell’s kitchens: We need to talk about the reality behind The Bear and Boiling Point
Hit TV shows have been praised for their depiction of the high octane, stress-filled world of the restaurant industry. But the dark side of that industry has been hiding in plain sight for a long time – and it’s time the truth was told, writes James Moore
Imagine: you’re sat in a swish restaurant, having spent weeks stashing away any change you can find and picking up extra work to foot your half of what’s shaping up to be a fairly disastrous bill.
But it’s worth it, because across from you sits your intended: the love of your life. The lighting is soft, the buzz of conversation gentle, the decor perfect, the service just right. Polite, efficient and unobtrusive. What could be better?
Then the starters arrive – perfectly presented in the centre of a pair of those slightly oversized plates restaurants love to use. And suddenly, unbidden, a scene from Disney’s The Bear or the BBC’s Boiling Point enters your mind.
