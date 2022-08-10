Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Having a ‘growth mindset’ won’t save you from the cost of living crisis

If you want to feel more in control of your life, don’t look inwards, look outwards – get involved with local politics, start campaigning, volunteer

Hannah Fearn
Wednesday 10 August 2022 15:59
Comments
Martin Lewis warns of ‘catastrophe’ over soaring energy bills

No longer just a bad habit, a hangover from Brexit or the coronavirus pandemic, doom scrolling has become our national pastime. Young and old, we’re all the same: head down, cradling our devices, thumbs swiping idly as we digest the latest dispatches with a resigned sigh. Oh god, we say, there’s more. More rising costs to worry us; more weeks of economic drift as we float along rudderless, a vacuum where we should have a cabinet government; piling evidence that climate change is now an irreversible danger to life.

If you too are trapped in this cycle of digital misery, then you’ll likely have spotted something else popping up as frequently as a low res Rishi Sunak campaign video – the rise of the “mindset” influencers.

All over Instagram and TikTok, and even pushing through into the more mean-spirited margins of Twitter, these “life coaches” are here to spread the message that all that stands between you and a happier, wealthier, calmer life is a change in your attitude.

The idea that how you think about your own progress, and how you approach its challenges and obstacles, can set the tenor for your whole life is, of course, a mainstay of regular psychotherapy. There’s no question that anyone suffering the effects of major trauma can benefit from the professional help of a therapist. But social media’s “mindset coaches” are something quite different.

In 2006, Stanford psychologist Carol Dweck published a book, Mindset: How You Can Fulfil Your Potential, to much acclaim. It was a bestseller, and at around the same time in the late 2000s, a whole industry – life coaching – sprang up. What seemed benign and charmingly Californian at the time took on a new urgency and immediacy with the advent of social media, especially the arrival of TikTok and Instagram’s reels.

Recommended

Throw in a pandemic, creating a wave of emotional insecurity, and now these ideas are being watered down alongside twee images of starry nights and rainbows, or espoused in roughly edited “inspirational” short videos. They have one message: if you can just learn to think about your situation differently, if you adopt a “growth mindset”, you can force your way out of hardship and into a life of plenty.

These messages – and, in particular, the eye-wateringly expensive courses, books, therapy sessions and other products peddled alongside them – are aimed almost exclusively at women. Not just women, but women under untold social, emotional and financial pressure. Single women who are unable to afford their own home, single mothers who are struggling to feed their children, older women who are negotiating workplace ageism and underemployment – every woman who is facing financial hardship this winter. Most of us.

You know where I’m going with this. We simply cannot think ourselves out of it. You can’t buy your way out with an online training course. The reason we feel terrible now is because we’re living through a social crisis, only weeks after stepping out of the last. And we’re navigating it without a functioning government, with no leadership or direction, in a situation where a handful of unrepresentative individuals are locked in a debate over irrelevancies after which they will decide upon the prime minister tasked with dealing with this.

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment, sign up to our free weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter by clicking here

Women are particularly vulnerable – it’s not a product of poor personal planning, but of a failing economy. According to the Living Wage Foundation, women are disproportionately affected by the cost of living crisis because they earn less than men on average, are more likely to have jobs that pay less than the minimum wage. Socially, they  are more likely to take responsibility for managing the costs that are rising fastest, such as household food budgets.

This week one (admittedly small) survey by financial technology company Mintago found that 67 per cent of women have seen their financial situation worsen since the start of the year, compared with 58 per cent of men. Adopting a growth mindset won’t change any of this. With energy bills predicted to peak at over £4,000 a year by January, there’s no panacea except political change.

Recommended

This urge to attempt to take control of a situation not in our making is only human; it’s a stand against apathy. The desire for others to exploit that urge for financial gain may be naive, in good faith, or nefarious. Either way, it is meaningless.

The unpalatable truth is that things are rather awful at the moment for almost everyone. Worse, there is no sense of when, or under what conditions, they might improve. Accepting that doesn’t make it your fault, or make you a failure. But if you want to feel more in control of your life, don’t look inwards, look outwards. Get involved with local politics, start campaigning, volunteer. And when you’re sitting there scrolling through threads of misery, please don’t fall for the call to blame yourself.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in