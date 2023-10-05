It’s not often one wants to side in an argument with big tobacco. We all know they’re the bad guys. But Rishi Sunak has pushed me there.

For the avoidance of doubt, I’m not comfortable being in the company of people tirelessly flogging a cancer-causing product to young people in developing nations. But the trouble is, I also don’t like banning things.

If passed into law, the PM’s proposals would see the smoking age rising by one year every year, potentially phasing out the habit among young people as soon as 2040. Potentially keeping my kids from ever sparking up. Which, given that I love them, is something I really ought to cheer.