The Top 10 longest-reigning British monarchs

Many British monarchs ruled for a long time, but Queen Elizabeth II outlasted them all

John Rentoul
Friday 09 September 2022 09:57
Comments
Queen Elizabeth II's key moments throughout her 70-year reign

I first published this list seven years ago, when Elizabeth II overtook Victoria. Now it is time to close the book on the top of the league table.

1. Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, 1952-2022; 70 years.

2. Victoria of the United Kingdom, 1837-1901; 63 years.

3. George III of Great Britain and Ireland, and from 1801 of the United Kingdom, 1760-1820; 59 years. He was also king of Hanover, but never went there. And king of the American colonies until 1776.

4. James VI of Scotland, and I of England, 1567-1625; 57 years. By the time he became king of England, he had already been king of Scotland for 36 years (having succeeded to the throne at the age of 1).

5. Henry III of England, 1216-1272; 56 years. French-speaking Duke of Normandy who consolidated English law.

6. Edward III of England, 1327-1377; 50 years. Oversaw the early development of parliament; outlived his eldest son, Edward the Black Prince, and was succeeded by his grandson Richard II.

7. William I of Scotland, 1165-1214; 48 years. Captured by the English at the battle of Alnwick in 1174, he was forced to accept the English king’s authority over Scotland for 15 years, until Richard I of England, who wanted money for the crusades, agreed to be paid off.

8. Charles Brooke, Rajah of Sarawak, 1868-1917; 48 years. If British monarch is taken to be a ruling monarch who is British by nationality, Alasdair Brooks nominated the longest-serving “White Rajah”.

9. Llywelyn II of Gwynedd, 1194 or 1195-1240; 44-46 years. “The most outstanding native ruler to appear in Wales before the region came under English rule in 1283,” according to the Encylopedia Britannica. Thanks to Clive Carpenter and Davey Barton, who called him “My local chap”.

10. Elizabeth I of England and Ireland, 1558-1603; 44 years.

Next week: Fake George Orwell quotations.

Coming soon: Extinct first names, after I came across the work of Algernon Newton, the artist.

Your suggestions please, and ideas for future Top 10s, to me on Twitter, or by email to top10@independent.co.uk

