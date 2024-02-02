It’s not just the Tories getting it badly wrong on tax and business...

It’s going to be an unusual general election. Conventionally, Labour promises a multibillion-pound boost to public services with a mantra of “schools and hospitals”. The Conservatives normally campaign on the economy, dangling the carrot of tax cuts.

This year, both main parties feel constrained by a flatlining economy and the bone-crushing straitjacket left behind by Liz Truss when she fled Downing Street. The unstated number one fiscal rule is that neither main party can risk a fight with the financial markets. Thanks, Liz.

Having talked up tax cuts in his March Budget, Jeremy Hunt warned the cabinet this week that his room for manoeuvre is limited by “major structural weaknesses” in the economy.