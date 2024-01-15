They want him out, and they don’t care how much damage they do to the Conservative Party in the attempt. An unholy alliance of The Daily Telegraph, Lord Frost and unnamed “donors” are plotting to engineer a challenge to Rishi Sunak’s leadership.

The front page of today’s Telegraph is devoted to a YouGov poll that models current voting intentions in every constituency, which suggests that the Tories are heading for a “1997-style wipeout” and that 11 cabinet ministers will lose their seats.

According to the Telegraph, “the poll was commissioned by a group of Conservative donors called the Conservative Britain Alliance and carried out by YouGov, working with Lord Frost”. Lord Frost has an opinion article on the newspaper’s front page headlined, “Stunningly awful poll must shake Sunak out of his complacency.”