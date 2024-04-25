Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

So Labour’s going to fix our shambolic rail network? Good luck with that!

The party’s pledge to transform our broken transport system is admirable, writes Simon Calder – but when it comes to how exactly it plans to do it, there seem to be more questions than answers

Thursday 25 April 2024 16:03 BST
Comments
Labour and Keir Starmer have promised to reform Britain’s ailing railways
Labour and Keir Starmer have promised to reform Britain’s ailing railways (PA)

Getting Britain Moving: Read the full document on how Labour will fix Britain’s railways.” With a desperation shared by millions of train travellers keen to understand what the probable next government plans to do with the financial and operational shambles that is UK rail, I clicked on the “download” link. Up popped a smiling picture of Sir Keir Starmer and the message “Let’s get Britain’s future back”.

Over repeated attempts, I kept being taken back to the Labour Party’s home page.

The nation needs no better metaphor for the endless doom loop on which Britain’s diminishing railway and its hapless passengers appear destined to ride.

Comments

