My chaotic ‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles’ Christmas journey home

It has become our grimmest of festive traditions: Christmas getaway misery.

This year, the arrival of Storm Pia, coupled with a surprise strike by Eurotunnel staff, a broken-down train and – at least according to video circulating on social media – a plastic bag caught on overhead power lines somewhere between Stoke and Crewe stations, has gifted us the full house: grounded flights, motorway closures and rail chaos, with all trains cancelled from London’s Euston station, ever the nadir of festive journeys home.

With travellers reportedly left sleeping at stations overnight, National Rail warned that the fun was set to continue today, with the winning combination of staff shortages and the promise of 80mph winds, compounded by major engineering works.