Could this hot new kitchen trend help save your relationship?

We once rented a house in the countryside that had two dishwashers. We couldn’t believe it. “Look,” said my husband. “Two dishwashers!” “What? Wow!” I said. We stood about, staring.

I’m from London, where if you’ve got space for even one dishwasher, you walk about feeling smug. But two? Why not put a pool in the garden? Or get a pet leopard, or paint the place gold?

But it turns out that this is a miserly attitude and everyone is at this double-dishwasher thing.