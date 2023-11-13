Could this hot new kitchen trend help save your relationship?
No, says Esther Walker (who’s married to foodie Giles Coren). Having two dishwashers (it’s a thing) will only make things worse. Trust me...
We once rented a house in the countryside that had two dishwashers. We couldn’t believe it. “Look,” said my husband. “Two dishwashers!” “What? Wow!” I said. We stood about, staring.
I’m from London, where if you’ve got space for even one dishwasher, you walk about feeling smug. But two? Why not put a pool in the garden? Or get a pet leopard, or paint the place gold?
But it turns out that this is a miserly attitude and everyone is at this double-dishwasher thing.
