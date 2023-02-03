Jump to content

Will Ukraine achieve its dream of being fast-tracked to the EU?

The summit – attended by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and chairperson Charles Michel – is being held in Kyiv, writes Kim Sengupta

Friday 03 February 2023 13:23
<p>There is a case to be made that the European Union should consider Ukraine an exceptional case for membership</p>

There is a case to be made that the European Union should consider Ukraine an exceptional case for membership

(Ukrainian Presidential Press Office)

The raid on the home of billionaire Ihor Kolomoisky was the latest action in a highly publicised anti-corruption crackdown being carried out recently by Volodymyr Zelensky’s government.

The Ukrainian security service, SBU, were quick to push-out images of the 59-year-old oligarch looking bemused, standing arms-folded, in a tracksuit as his home in Dnipro was being searched by investigators.

Another raid was carried out on the home and offices of Arsen Avakov – until, not so long ago, the powerful interior minister who headed the police and gendermarie forces in the country.

