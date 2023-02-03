Will Ukraine achieve its dream of being fast-tracked to the EU?

The raid on the home of billionaire Ihor Kolomoisky was the latest action in a highly publicised anti-corruption crackdown being carried out recently by Volodymyr Zelensky’s government.

The Ukrainian security service, SBU, were quick to push-out images of the 59-year-old oligarch looking bemused, standing arms-folded, in a tracksuit as his home in Dnipro was being searched by investigators.

Another raid was carried out on the home and offices of Arsen Avakov – until, not so long ago, the powerful interior minister who headed the police and gendermarie forces in the country.