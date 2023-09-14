Is Ukraine in danger of splitting the EU?

This may have been a mistake, but I have always regarded Ursula von der Leyen as a rather low-key, matter-of-fact politician in a Merkel-esque mode. This week, she defied that image, delivering her fifth and possibly last State of the (European) Union address in untypically high-flown and futuristic terms.

It was a wide-ranging, well-organised – and rather good – speech, but little noted, alas, in the post-EU UK. And one of her main themes – how could it not be? – was Ukraine and its place in Europe. “History,” she said, “is now calling us to work on completing our Union”, and she set herself unambiguously on the side of EU enlargement, to include Moldova and the Western Balkans, plus, of course, Ukraine.

The war, now more than 18 months old, is one reason why von der Leyen’s address had been anticipated particularly keenly. This being her fifth year in office, some had also hoped for some hint as to whether she would seek a second term (which was not forthcoming). But the president of the EU Commission did make a firm commitment to EU enlargement, with this rationale.