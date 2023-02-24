Ukraine is a wake-up call for the UK to invest in its military

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It has been suggested recently that some of our Nato partners consider that the UK Armed Forces are too weak to play a full role within Nato. This is both disappointing and wrong; however, it points to the major concern by many that our defence budget is too small, and that our defence capability is woefully lacking.

To be specific, under current plans Germany is due to hand over the 11,500-strong Nato Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF) to the United Kingdom, later this year. Their force is centred on Panzergrenadier Brigade 37, and our force will be centred on one of our armoured infantry brigades.

Although our army has been very low on the Ministry of Defence’s investment priority investment list, when it comes to playing our part within Nato and European collective defence, we will pull out all the stops to meet our commitments.

However, times are changing within Nato – and the reality of a land war in Europe means that priorities have got to change here, too. In response to the brutal Russian aggression in Ukraine, Nato is moving to a New Force Model, announced at the June 2022 Madrid Summit. The number of high readiness troops available to Nato will rise from around 40,000 to a pool of 300,000 troops.

Many Nato nations are already rising to this challenge, in particular the Poles. Not surprisingly, considering their common border with Russia, Poland is on course to have the largest land forces in Europe.

The Baltic States are increasing their capability and both Sweden and Finland are clamouring to join Nato. If the negative whispers attributed to Berlin have any basis, it is that countries like Germany, France and the United Kingdom have got to up their defence game considerably.

With just 1.3 per cent of its GDP spent on defence, Germany has been lagging behind the Nato baseline of two per cent for years. Chancellor Scholz may have declared a Zeitenwende – a historic turning point – on 27 February last year, but the euros have got to start flowing in huge quantities into the German defence budget very soon, or his moment of history might start to look very hollow.

For the same reason, our government must really take seriously the underinvestment in our army. Of course, we are right to have gifted 14 Challenger 2 tanks, 30 AS90 self-propelled artillery and very much else to Ukraine, but we absolutely must not only replenish our stocks – but also make a major new investment into our land forces.

The planned cuts in the strength of our army must be stopped (and ideally reversed), an increased number of Challenger 2 tanks should be upgraded to become Challenger 3s, the decision to phase out our Warrior infantry fighting vehicles must be reversed, and fresh investment must pour into our artillery, air defence, communications and logistic capability.

The Treasury will not like it, but this increased spend cannot be at the expense of reducing our investment on new areas such as cyber security and utilising space.

Defence does not come cheap, but it is not an optional extra for our government – defence of the realm and its citizens is the number one responsibility of His Majesty’s Government. No 10 must never forget that.

This week, President Putin has claimed that it was Ukraine and the West that had started the war in Ukraine. He was filmed in a huge football stadium addressing the masses. More telling was that many of those bussed in to the event left before he spoke.

They understood truth. By walking out they were demonstrating their responsibility, and their great courage. We must hope that all western governments, including our own, will demonstrate the same responsibility and courage, and thereby help Ukraine to bring this horrific war to a successful conclusion in the vital interests of all those who believe in democracy, free speech and the rule of law.

General The Lord Dannatt is a former Chief of the General Staff