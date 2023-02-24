Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UK’s military support of the war in Ukraine means Britain must increase its own defence spending, the former head of the Army has warned.

General Lord Richard Dannatt praised the contribution of Challenger tanks, artillery and munitions, but said it was vital to replace these stock and reverse planned cuts.

Writing in The Independent on the first anniversary of the bitter conflict, he said: “Our government must really take seriously the under-investment in our army.

“Of course, we are right to have gifted 14 Challenger 2 tanks, 30 AS90 self-propelled artillery and very much else to Ukraine, but we absolutely must not only replenish our stocks but also make a major new investment into our land forces.

“Defence does not come cheap, but it is not an optional extra for our government – defence of the realm and its citizens is the number one responsibility of His Majesty’s Government, and No 10 must never forget that.”

British General Lord Richard Dannatt, front centre, poses for a group photograph with Chelsea Pensioners, serving soldiers, serving airmen and women, Royal Navy reservists, military veterans and 6 foot ‘Tommy’ figures at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London (AP)

General Lord Dannatt said the UK’s Armed Forces were considered weak by some in Nato and concerns had been expressed about the size of both Britain’s military budget and capability.

“The planned cuts in the strength of our army must be stopped (and ideally reversed)... and fresh investment must pour into our artillery, air defence, communications and logistic capability.”

However he described the army budget as “very low on the Ministry of Defence’s investment priority list”.

His intervention comes amidst a row over defence funding, with defence secretary Ben Wallace claiming the UK’s military has been “hollowed out” from the inside.

Europe and the US have spent billions supporting Ukraine’s military capabilities, with recent pledges of tanks from Germany, France the US and the UK. Britain has gone one step further, promising to train Ukraine pilots and look into the possibility of sending fighter jets.

General Lord Dannatt retired from the Army in 2009 after a 40 year career serving in Northern Ireland, the Balkans, Iraq and Afghanistan.

In January 2023, Mr Wallace described the British Army as “hollowed out and underfunded.” The UK Government has been engulfed in a row regarding military funding, with Mr Wallace demanding an extra of between £8 and £11 billion.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace speaks during a United With Ukraine vigil, to mark one year of war in Ukraine, at Trafalgar Square, London (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

By way of response, Downing Street acknowledged that “underfunding” of the military had occurred but maintained that £242 billion had been invested in a 10-year equipment plan.

“We certainly agree there has been underfunding and it’s right that we’re putting billions more into our armed forces”, Mr Sunak’s official spokesperson said.

“We recognise that the armed forces have not received the money needed in successive years”, they added, maintaining that this increase in the defence budget is the “biggest” investment “in the UK defence industry since the Cold War.”