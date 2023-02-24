Ben Wallace is “not worried” about the UK’s stocks of ammunition as it continues to provide military support to Ukraine one year on from Russia’s brutal invasion.

“We’ve now started to place orders to replenish them, and where we haven’t placed orders we’ve started the work to make sure we have the supply chain or find alternative sources,” the defence secretary told Sky News.

Mr Wallace has also revealed that Britain is prepared to send fighter jets to eastern European allies to allow them to release their Soviet-era planes to Ukraine.

Sign up for our newsletters.