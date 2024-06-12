The enemy within: How corruption and inefficiency are sabotaging Ukraine’s war effort

The coming days are of crucial importance for Ukraine’s efforts to secure financial and international diplomatic support as it faces one of the most dangerous periods since the start of the Russian invasion.

A reconstruction and recovery conference being held in Germany seeks to raise billions of dollars from business and funds abroad. The G7 summit in Italy is due to sign off a plan under which profits from frozen Russian assets will be sent to Kyiv. And a global peace conference will be held in Switzerland to try and find a roadmap out of the war.

Around 90 states will be at the conference in Lucerne and a number of leaders, including French president Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Olaf Scholz, will be in attendance. Russia is not invited and China, with its ever-closer ties with Moscow, is not attending. Moscow and Beijing, it is claimed, are encouraging countries in the global south to keep away. There is little chance of peace breaking out.