Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

So, not for the first time, the Labour Party has somehow contrived to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. Whatever the merits of expanding the London Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) to the outer suburban districts such as Uxbridge and South Ruislip, it is evidently itself politically noxious. It pushed what was expected to be a more substantial swing to Labour right back, and let the magic words “Conservative Hold” appear on our screens, as they nicked it at the death. It’s hard to believe. It will overshadow (at least in the Tory press), Labour’s astonishing assault on Selby, and the Lib Dem landslide in Somerton.

Uxbridge, though, will be clung to by Rishi Sunak as a drowning man holds on to driftwood. The more the Tory campaign focussed on the £12.50 per day charge for drivers of older cars, the more the Labour candidate suffered by association with his party’s mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, and the ULEZ.

Follow our live blog for latest updates on the Uxbridge, Selby and Somerton by-elections

Perhaps Boris Johnson’s newspaper column criticising the policy (which he introduced when mayor) may have changed the minds of a few of his former constituents. Whatever. What Labour needs to concentrate on now is whether Khan’s ULEZ policy needs to be reformed – for fear of losing the mayoralty itself next May, if not the general election. It does rather feel like Labour, collectively, messed up this week. I’m not that surprised Keir Starmer was quoted recently as saying he didn’t like tree huggers much.

In any case, local factors such as those that prevail in parts of outer London don’t mean that the Tories are nailed on for a fifth term. Often general elections display wide varieties in swing across and within regions, and it’s a fair bet that Labour will be at a disadvantage in outer London generally because of ULEZ. On the other hand, for example, Labour should see a higher than average swing from the SNP next time. The by-elections since 2020 in Chester, Stretford and West Lancashire suggest a healthy position in the North West for Labour.

Even so, by inadvertently creating a chance for a propaganda coup for the Conservatives, Labour has handed the Tories a “fight back” narrative and given them hope, however fragile and ill-founded. Starmer needs some more lessons from Blair about spin and, indeed, policy discipline.

The reality, though, away from the hype the Tories will apply to the Uxbridge result, is that things are still grim for the prime minister. Just bear in mind that the swing of 6.7 per cent in Uxbridge would be sufficient to return a Labour government on the cusp of a tiny overall majority.

As the politicians always like to say, these are real voters casting real votes in real ballot boxes. As it happens, they are broadly consonant with the opinion polls, notwithstanding Uxbridge. The by-election results are also on-trend with what we saw in the local elections in May, and indeed the run of by-elections during this parliament. The omens for Sunak and his party remain grim.

By-election winner Keir Mather speaks after the results were given for Selby and Ainsty (PA)

For the Tories, the most depressing aspect of the contests has to be that they lost ultra-safe Selby to Labour, giving up a majority of 20,137, the largest Labour has ever demolished in a by-election. In other words, rather than disenchanted voters switching to the usual half-way house of the Liberal Democrats, Greens or one of the nihilistic groups on the hard right, they defected straight to Labour – and in volume. A big Con to Lab switch is actually a very rare thing in British by-election history.

The swings to Labour in this parliament, in all the by-elections, have been fairly high by historic standards, and over the last year have run at about 10 per cent plus in a variety of seats (even though before now Labour only managed to actually gain one seat from the Tories, which was the very marginal Wakefield). Now that a swing of 23.7 per cent is registered in Selby (within the Tories’ nominally safest 100 seats), there is obviously some real hope for Labour gathering momentum nationally. If something like it was achieved next year it would mean a Labour government with a comfortable majority. This is the kind of swing that New Labour enjoyed back in the 1990s; and we know what happened next.

Nor can Sunak be pleased to see the revival of the Liberal Democrats in their old heartlands such as Somerton, a seat held by them between 1997 and 2015. They’ve now won four by-elections in this parliament, recalling Paddy Ashdown’s triumphs in the 1990s, and on stonkingly consistent and comparable swings – 34 per cent in North Shropshire, 29.9 per cent in Tiverton, 25.1 per cent in Chesham and now 29 per cent in Somerton and Frome.

Somerton & Frome by-election result (PA Wire)

With such clear evidence of anti-Tory tactical voting by Labour and Lib Dem voters respectively in these by-elections, (plummeting down to negligible levels for no other reason than this conscious switching to help the better placed side), the Lib-Lab “pincer movement” is on again. At the next election, Ed Davey’s party thus seems set to punch far above its weight and its 11 per cent national poll showing – thanks to a little help from Labour voters.

Some Tories also stayed home in all three seats, but there’s no necessary reason to believe that the voters will return. Many Tory voters are so disillusioned over what’s happened over the last few years that they’ll also register their displeasure by simply abstaining at the general election – because they’ve lost patience and want to punish the Tory party (and ministers may suffer especially badly in such a scenario). In Uxbridge their hatred for the ULEZ outstripped their gripes with the government, which is an unusual but localised factor.

We’re not mid-term anymore and there’ll be an election in about a year’s time. So there isn’t much scope for Sunak to turn things around, and the economy plus the legacies of austerity, Brexit, Partygate and Liz Truss’s minibudget are visibly overwhelming him. Resentment of the ULEZ isn’t going to save him.

Sunak’s personal ratings have been slipping, and he isn’t that charismatic himself (PA Wire)

It doesn’t really matter what the Tories say or do if the voters have stopped listening. The mood for change is running hard. People are hardly in love with Labour, still less Keir Starmer, who they think is dull, but then again Sunak’s personal ratings have been slipping, and he isn’t that charismatic himself. More by-elections will come in the coming months – prospectively in Mid Bedfordshire, Tamworth and Rutherglen – and they will test his mettle and luck still further. The big issue in Mid Bedfordshire will be whether Labour and the Lib Dem’s split the opposition vote and let the Tories hang on to another seat.

“Time for a change” is one strong driver of current tends, but, evidently, so is “Get The Tories Out” – the revulsion at them now running so deep that traditional party affiliations loosen readily and radically. In 2024 the Tories could easily fall lower than the historic rout in 1997, which was, in turn, the worst since the Great Reform Act of 1832, the dawn of modern politics. The most unlikely of places will elect Labour MPs. Cabinet ministers will tumble, as Michael Portillo did in ‘97. The Tories will soon enough become a weakened rump, rapidly descending into civil war. The noises you hear emanating from these by-elections aren’t just howls of Tory anguish but the early tremors of the greater political earthquake yet to come.