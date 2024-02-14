Today is Valentine’s Day. A day for star-crossed lovers to reaffirm their adoration, and for secret admirers to dare to gift the objects of their desires a token of their affection.

I will admit that I don’t buy in to Valentine’s Day. My jaded older self would tell you that it’s an overly commercialised made-up “celebration”, invented by greeting card companies to flog us mass-produced tat for extortionate prices.

But I was not always this cynical. One year I bought 30 bunches of daffodils and strung them up on lampposts and notice boards that marked my girlfriend’s route home. Every surface in the flat was covered with jars and cups full of the chirpy yellow flowers. Incidentally, this was also the year I discovered I had hay fever! It is surprisingly hard to give away 30 bunches of daffodils the day after Valentine’s.