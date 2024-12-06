Why I had to make an emergency dash to the vet with an owl in the back seat
This week, poet and artist Frieda Hughes recounts a frantic dash through the streets of Swindon in search of treatment for her pet Eurasian eagle owl, Eddie
SWINDON
Sometimes the nearby surgeries are not enough
For a Eurasian eagle owl with blistering eyelids
That have furrowed the brows of countless vets in blue coats
Despite qualifications. I packed him with care for the three-hour drive.
The orange headlamps of his saucer-eyes
Were visible in the rear-view mirror
As he watched the wintering trees speed by
Sideways beyond the window, his body bracing for the corners
And the multiple roundabouts that string the Swindon suburbs
Together like beads on an asphalt necklace.
The Magic Roundabout so tightly wound
It caused the woman on Waze to deliver her directions
As fast as bullets. But Eddie has hope in the hands
Of this new expert; blood taken from his wing,
Injection in his neck, eyes examined, weighed for later
Like a 2.7 kilo turkey heading for a Christmas table
And a roasting time. He did not complain,
But stood, or sat, or lay wrapped in a towel, vertebrae straining,
Almost subservient, until he was done. This feathered giant,
Travelling the roads of Britain in search of a cure.