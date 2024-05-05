Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

comment

I was ‘shop and searched’ at Westfield

I was halfway up the shopping centre escalator when I saw the team of immigration officers. I didn’t want the hassle of being questioned, so my instinct kicked in – and it told me to run, says Ava Vidal

Sunday 05 May 2024 13:34 BST
Comments
‘I could have tried sliding down the handrail, but that would just have attracted attention’
‘I could have tried sliding down the handrail, but that would just have attracted attention’ (PA)

A few years ago, I went to Westfield in Stratford, east London. I find going shopping a bore at the best of times, so the idea of a place where all the stores I might want to go to are under one roof – a shopping centre, if you will – sounded super convenient, if also my idea of a living hell.

I was halfway up an escalator when I saw a team of immigration officers floating around the concourse. If you’re part of a visible minority in this country, you’ll know the drill. An overzealous official will stop you to ask a series of questions about who you are and where you come from, and demand to see some ID.

That day, I just didn’t want the hassle – so I went into flight mode. My instinct told me to run back down the escalator.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in