Farewell, Theresa May – your ‘hostile environment’ will be your legacy

It’s sad to hear that Theresa May is stepping down as an MP at the next election. Just like it’s sad to see Boris Johnson, Dominic Raab, Kwasi Kwarteng, Matt Hancock and nearly 60 other Tory MPs step back from frontline politics.

Why? Well, the polls show that the public has firmly turned against the Tories, so it’s a tragedy that the British people won’t get a chance to speak back to those responsible for the damage they’ve caused over the past 13 years – that they’re leaving without giving the public the chance to kick them out.

I’m not complaining that Theresa May is a Conservative. I’d love it if UK politics was a genuine debate between people who want us to be a prosperous united society, but simply have different ideas as to how to get there. The social contract of our great nation is that politicians should be trying to improve the country’s quality of life by giving the people what they ask for.