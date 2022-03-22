Today marks five years since a terrorist changed hundreds of lives forever in a few short minutes on London’s Westminster Bridge.

I was in parliament that day on a university field trip, catching a short break on the bridge. I was texting a friend when one of the lads shouted a warning. But by the time I looked up and saw the car driving towards me, it was already too late. It hit us and I suffered multiple fractures but, incredibly, remained conscious throughout the entire experience, unaware of the extent of my injuries.

I was one of the lucky ones. I made a full recovery and the scars left behind are the only visible reminder of that day. But the experience changed me in other ways. I felt I could no longer pursue a career in teaching.

Instead I found my purpose in countering the kind of hatred that can set a person down a path to committing such atrocities.

I know I’m not alone in this. During the coronavirus lockdowns I came up the idea for “Resilience In Unity” project, a platform where survivors of terrorism talk about its impact on their lives. Through sharing their stories, survivors create a unique resource for practitioners and educators seeking to counter extremist narratives. They’re able to demonstrate the only real outcome that can come from extremism and radicalisation.

Through the project I met some truly inspiring people. Mike Haines has dedicated his life to tackling hate and promoting tolerance in schools since his brother, David, was captured and murdered by ISIS in Syria in 2014. Zoe Alexander launched atrust to bring together disadvantaged and marginalised kids through the medium of music in honour of her brother, Nick, after he lost his life in the 2015 Bataclan Concert attack. And Dr Cath Hill, a proud northerner like myself, who witnessed the awful events at Manchester Arena in May 2017 with her young son, set up the brilliant Survivors’ Choir and is now conducting ground-breaking research on the effects of terrorism on young people.

Cath and I both also advise the National Emergencies Trust, a charity set up in response to the tragedies of 2017. It offers the public a trusted place to donate when the worst happens, acting fast to get support direct to those most affected. Working with the Trust feels like another tangible way in which we can both hope to make a difference for future survivors.

What striking is how those leading the charge are often those grappling with bereavement or trauma. These survivors make connections, fundraise and use every scrap of spare time they have to try and make a difference. It’s commendable, but how does it reflect on our society? In 2019, the government committed to reviewing support for survivors of terror in its general election manifesto. But it seems little change has been made.

That’s why today Survivors Against Terror are launching “The Survivors’ Charter”. It’s a comprehensive year-long report assessing how eight different nations currently support victims of terrorism. Most importantly, it sets out eight tenets that would make us a world leader in this area if adopted.

For example: Rapid access to psychological support so those experiencing trauma don’t need to wait months to get help; guaranteed financial assistance so survivors don’t need to add money worries to everything else (I had to use my student loan to pay for physiotherapy until getting help from the London Emergencies Trust); and a National Day of Remembrance to acknowledge survivors’ experiences and galvanise public efforts to counter extremism.

I’ll be back on Westminster Bridge today to pay my respects and remember what happened. After today, like many other survivors, I will continue to dedicate my life to this work. I only hope the Survivors’ Charter gives those in power a clear path forward. It’s high time they played their part too.

The best way to commemorate victims will be to commit to actions that can create hope for a better future.

Travis D. Frain survived the Westminster Bridge attack and is currently studying a PhD at Edge Hill University. He is a member of the National Emergencies Trust’s Survivors Advisory Forum