Why it’s time whistleblowers were paid for their trouble

From the NHS to the Square Mile, corporate insiders face career-ending risks for speaking out about wrongdoing. Instead, they should be incentivised, writes James Moore

Thursday 14 September 2023 18:06
Comments
NHS bosses have made noises about encouraging whistleblowers – but their actions suggest otherwise

(PA Wire)

Actions speak louder than words, but inactions can be deafening. Just ask any whistleblower.

The NHS workers who tried to raise the alarm over Lucy Letby – found guilty last month of murdering seven babies – will forever regret their suspicions not being listened to.

According to Dr Chris Day, who has long campaigned for statutory whistleblowing protections for junior doctors, told the Guardian: “[The Letby case] is an extreme example of the consequences of the NHS’s poor speak-up culture.” Under-fire health service bosses have promised to learn “every possible lesson” from the incident, including a pledge to heed staff concerns.

