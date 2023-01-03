How we mark the 75th anniversary of Windrush could unite Britain in 2023
It offers an opportunity to bridge polarised debates about how we commemorate our history, moving beyond arguments about which statues to take down, writes Steve Ballinger
The coronation of King Charles III in May this year may offer a weekend’s respite from what looks set to be a tough year for many, with a cost of living crisis and the economy heading into recession.
While the new King will be keen for this to be a forward-looking celebration, it will inevitably be a moment also to look back at the 70 years that have passed since we last crowned a new monarch; at all that has changed and at that which has remained constant, too.
2023 is also a year in which two major anniversaries will similarly offer a chance to reflect on our history and changing society. The 75th birthday of the NHS will be a moment to celebrate the achievements of an institution in which most of the public still takes immense pride – while also shining a spotlight on its struggles to cope with the aftermath of Covid and the demands of an ageing population.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies