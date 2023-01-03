The coronation of King Charles III in May this year may offer a weekend’s respite from what looks set to be a tough year for many, with a cost of living crisis and the economy heading into recession.

While the new King will be keen for this to be a forward-looking celebration, it will inevitably be a moment also to look back at the 70 years that have passed since we last crowned a new monarch; at all that has changed and at that which has remained constant, too.

2023 is also a year in which two major anniversaries will similarly offer a chance to reflect on our history and changing society. The 75th birthday of the NHS will be a moment to celebrate the achievements of an institution in which most of the public still takes immense pride – while also shining a spotlight on its struggles to cope with the aftermath of Covid and the demands of an ageing population.