WWE is in a boom period – but it may soon be wrestling with a problem

Do you have any idea how difficult it is to explain to people that you’re a 33-year-old man who watches wrestling? Not just watches, but gets way too invested in, and stays up until 5am to watch pay-per-views even though he has work the following day? It’s a tough gig, but it’s been a lot easier in the past year or so, ever since wrestling inexplicably got cool again.

Well, maybe cool isn’t the right word – that’s wishful thinking on my part – but it’s definitely experiencing a surge in popularity. This has largely been due to a change of management and creative direction at WWE, which remains king of the wrestling landscape, and has finally made the bold decision to stop actively antagonising its fans and instead give them what they ask for (well… mostly – we still remember the rubber chicken).

Tonight could see the limits of that generosity tested though, as WWE holds its annual Survivor Series pay-per-view. While the event is likely to be a fun watch for all the usual reasons (simulated violence, body oil, etc), rumours abound online that it could see the return of the company’s most controversial figure: CM Punk.

If you aren’t familiar, Punk was a darling of the early-2000s independent wrestling scene. He was an enigmatic, anti-authority, electric presence, and in contrast to most wrestlers there was essentially no difference between Phil Brooks the man and CM Punk the character. He joined WWE in 2005, quickly becoming a fan favourite, as he acted as a kind of mouthpiece for those fans who had started to turn on the promotion in the years following the company’s bloody and provocative heyday, when it had taken steps to repackage itself as a more family-friendly product.

Despite a number of world championship wins and being featured in programmes with stars like the Rock and John Cena, Punk never really reached the heights that some fans believed he was owed, and in 2014 left WWE on extremely bad terms.

Seven years later, in August 2021, CM Punk made his seismic return to wrestling for the up-and-coming promotion All Elite Wrestling (AEW), and his presence was a significant factor in helping the company make the first legitimate challenge to WWE’s stranglehold on the industry in over a decade.

However, a little over a year later at the company’s All Out pay-per-view in September 2022, after winning the AEW World Championship for the second time, Punk was involved in a backstage incident with several company EVPs which turned violent. Punk was suspended for nine months, before making his return in June of this year.

Months later, Punk was involved in yet another back stage incident at the company’s record-breaking Wembley show in August (the confusingly titled All In). This time AEW president (as well as Jacksonville Jaguars and Fulham FC executive) Tony Khan was allegedly caught up the incident, later stating on an episode of AEW Collision that "never in all [this] time have I ever felt … that my security, my safety, my life was in danger at a wrestling show”. That proved to be the final straw, and Punk was terminated for just cause in September.

Despite all of this, CM Punk remains one of the most sought-after signings for huge swathes of the wrestling fandom. Unlike many wrestlers who leave the big leagues and try their hand in lesser promotions or on the indies (his embarrassing UFC stint notwithstanding), Punk kept his own mythology alive by largely staying away from wrestling until AEW had proved itself as a somewhat serious contender to WWE.

Due to the fact that his return never really got off the ground, resulting in two abortive championship runs and a series of mid-card feuds, most fans are still hoping for the kind of “true” return that British wrestling Youtubers have been fantasy booking since 2014.

The question now is: will WWE take the risk of bringing Punk back, despite his reputation?

WWE officials have repeatedly denied Punk’s return, but in the world of wrestling that doesn’t mean much. The entire industry is built on blurring the lines between fiction and reality.

As a fan of WWE, I’m firmly in the “please just go back to losing real MMA fights, Phil” camp. I wrote wrestling news during the heyday of the Punk/AEW drama, and I have no real desire to experience another two years of that particular soap opera, especially when WWE (and the industry as a whole) is doing so well right now.

That being said, 90 per cent of wrestling is about messy drama (the other 10 per cent is body oil), so I fully understand the impulse to want to see him brought back, just to see what happens. After all, it’s entirely possible that he’s learned his lesson (hey, a cowboy zombie wizard was one of the top guys in the industry for 30 years – I’ve learned not to write anything off).

Or maybe he won’t turn up at all, and we’ll have to live with another decade of fans hijacking matches by chanting his name for no reason. If that’s going to be the case, I think I’d rather he just came back after all.

I have no idea what’s going to happen, but that’s the beauty of wrestling.