Ronda Rousey makes unexpected career move following WWE exit

Ronda Rousey made a shock appearance in Ring of Honor on Friday night (17 November).

The three-time WWE women’s champion left the promotion in October - hinting that she had retired - having last wrestled at SummerSlam in August against fellow MMA star Shayna Baszler.

But it seems that “retirement” was short-lived, as Rousey made a surprise return to professional wrestling last week.

The former UFC champion emerged as Marina Shafir’s mystery partner for a tag-team match with Athena and Billie Starkz in Los Angeles, California.

Rousey’s Ring of Honor debut was pre-taped and is expected to air on Thanksgiving.