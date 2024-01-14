Jump to content

Comment

Cameron’s plan to tackle Houthis is little more than an expensive illusion

Using $2 million missiles to fend off $15,000 drones is not an economically viable long-term strategy, writes Mark Almond. But nevertheless, world trade must be secured somehow

Sunday 14 January 2024 16:46
During his Sunday morning blitz of the TV news shows, the new foreign secretary, Lord Cameron, threatened more air strikes

During his Sunday morning blitz of the TV news shows, the new foreign secretary, Lord Cameron, threatened more air strikes

(PA Wire)

Many anti-war protestors in London and US cities carried banners denouncing the Anglo-American airstrikes on the Houthis in Yemen, who have effectively blocked the route to the Suez Canal since late November.

Opponents of George Bush and Tony Blair’s wars two decades ago chanted “No war for oil”. Now demonstrators decry military action to promote unhindered world trade. Even China and Russia did not veto the UN Security Council resolution demanding the Houthis cease their strikes on shipping, but the protestors deny any public interest in stopping such piracy.

There is now looming inflation and actual shortages of everyday items – from fuel to the iPhone which recorded selfies of self-righteous protestors. To paraphrase Trotsky, it’s time to remember: you may not be interested in economic warfare, but economic warfare is interested in you.

