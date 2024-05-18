Jump to content
Why there’s no such thing as a kind zoo

As a new study finds widespread animal abuse at zoos spanning the whole of Europe, Chas Newkey-Burden reveals the sinister side of the great British day out

Saturday 18 May 2024 13:02 BST
Researchers found elephants locked outside in cold temperatures, bears shut in concrete-walled enclosures, and wild dogs stuck outside without bedding
Researchers found elephants locked outside in cold temperatures, bears shut in concrete-walled enclosures, and wild dogs stuck outside without bedding (Getty)

British zoos have been accused of “gross neglect” after an 18-month, Europe-wide investigation discovered thousands of apparent breaches of animal welfare standards.

The researchers, from the Kent-based animal conservation charity the Aspinall Foundation, visited 29 zoos and aquariums. They report finding elephants locked outside in cold temperatures, bears shut in concrete-walled enclosures, and wild dogs stuck outside without bedding.

They focused on zoos that are accredited by the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA) – which is regarded as a “gold standard” to reassure visitors that the animals they see are properly looked after – and said they found 3,074 breaches of EAZA guidelines.

