Why there’s no such thing as a kind zoo

British zoos have been accused of “gross neglect” after an 18-month, Europe-wide investigation discovered thousands of apparent breaches of animal welfare standards.

The researchers, from the Kent-based animal conservation charity the Aspinall Foundation, visited 29 zoos and aquariums. They report finding elephants locked outside in cold temperatures, bears shut in concrete-walled enclosures, and wild dogs stuck outside without bedding.

They focused on zoos that are accredited by the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA) – which is regarded as a “gold standard” to reassure visitors that the animals they see are properly looked after – and said they found 3,074 breaches of EAZA guidelines.