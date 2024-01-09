What is an amber health alert? How it could impact you

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An amber cold health alert has been issued for vast regions of the UK as temperatures are set to plummet further.

More snow is forecast to hit Britain after parts of the UK were blanketed on Monday, as plunging temperatures of -10C overnight triggered an amber health alert with a cold snap expected to last weeks.

What is an amber health alert?

Under the new CHA system introduced by UKHSA and the Met Office, an amber alert means that cold weather impacts are likely to be felt across the whole health service for an extended period of time, with potential for the whole population to be at risk and where other sectors may also start to observe impacts, indicating a coordinated response is required.

An amber alert means that cold weather impacts are likely to be felt across the whole health service for an extended period of time (PA)

Where is it in place and for how long?

UKHSA and the Met Office have issued an amber Cold-Health Alert (CHA) for the North West of England, West Midlands, East Midlands, South East of England and South West of England until 12pm on Friday 12 January.

A yellow CHA remains for the North East of England, Yorkshire and the Humber, East of England and London.

All regions had previously been placed under a yellow alert from 9am on Saturday 6 January, with the Met Office forecasting a period of lower-than-average temperatures across this weekend and the coming week.

Experts say it is important to check in on the wellbeing of those most vulnerable to the cold (PA)

How can it impact you and loved ones?

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said:

“With the Met Office forecasting drops in temperature across the United Kingdom into next week, it is important to check in on the wellbeing of those most vulnerable to the cold.

“Cold weather can increase the risks of heart attacks, strokes, and chest infections, so it can have a serious impact on health, particularly for older people and those with pre-existing health conditions.

“Temperatures are expected to turn particularly cold overnight, as we would expect at this time of year. If you have a pre-existing medical condition or are over the age of 65 it is important to try and heat the rooms where you spend most of your time, such as your living room or bedroom, in the coming days.”