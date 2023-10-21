✕ Close Storm Babet: Plane skids off runway at Leeds Bradford Airport amid extreme weather

Residents were airlifted to safety as emergency services evacuated scores of homes in east Scotland due to flooding caused by Storm Babet, as the number of people killed in weather-related incidents rose to six.

Jacqui Semple, head of risk, resilience and safety for Angus Council, said people were rescued from between 80 to 100 homes across the region.

In Bridge of Dun, residents were airlifted out via helicopter, while in other areas those stranded were rescued by boats, including canoes.

Earlier, a second rare red weather alert for rain and hundreds of flood warnings were put in place across England and Scotland as the storm continued to wreak havoc across the country, having already claimed the lives of three people.

The Met Office has warned of “danger to life” from fast-flowing water and floods in the worst affected areas, where up to 100mm (4in) could fall in 24 hours.

The red alert, in place until 6pm on Saturday has been issued for Scotland’s Grampian and Central, Tayside & Fife regions.