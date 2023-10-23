✕ Close Storm Babet: Plane skids off runway at Leeds Bradford Airport amid extreme weather

New flood warnings are expected to last into next week, the Environment Agency has said, after the torrential rain brought by Storm Babet saw hundreds of properties submerged in water.

Maureen Gilbert, an 83-year-old grandmother who died trying to flee her flooded home in Derbyshire, was confirmed on Sunday to be one of as many as seven people killed during weather-related indicents since Storm Babet made landfall.

Meanwhile, the Met Office has issued further overnight warnings for ice, which will remain in force in Scotland and northern England until 9am on Monday.

In England, where more than 1,250 properties have been flooded, Nottinghamshire County Council urged residents in 500 homes to evacuate as it declared a major incident in Retford due to high water levels along the River Idle.

The Environment Agency said more flood warnings are expected for some of the worst affected areas into next week – despite severe flood warnings, meaning risk of death or serious injury, being lifted.