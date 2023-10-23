Storm Babet – live: Met Office ice warnings issued as flooding could last days
Grandmother, 83, among those killed as Storm Babet causes widespread flooding
Storm Babet: Plane skids off runway at Leeds Bradford Airport amid extreme weather
New flood warnings are expected to last into next week, the Environment Agency has said, after the torrential rain brought by Storm Babet saw hundreds of properties submerged in water.
Maureen Gilbert, an 83-year-old grandmother who died trying to flee her flooded home in Derbyshire, was confirmed on Sunday to be one of as many as seven people killed during weather-related indicents since Storm Babet made landfall.
Meanwhile, the Met Office has issued further overnight warnings for ice, which will remain in force in Scotland and northern England until 9am on Monday.
In England, where more than 1,250 properties have been flooded, Nottinghamshire County Council urged residents in 500 homes to evacuate as it declared a major incident in Retford due to high water levels along the River Idle.
The Environment Agency said more flood warnings are expected for some of the worst affected areas into next week – despite severe flood warnings, meaning risk of death or serious injury, being lifted.
Highland trainlines face major disruption
Two Highland train lines will face major disruption as works are carried out to repair damages caused by Storm Babet over the weekend, ScotRail said.
“Almost all routes are open tomorrow (23 Oct), and normal service will resume but some early morning services from Fife will be disrupted,” it said on X, formerly Twitter.
The number of people who have died in incidents linked to deadly Storm Babet rose to at least seven after a woman was found at her home in Derbyshire.
Those worst-hit by flooding could see ‘quieter days'
Those worst affected by the flooding caused by Storm Babet could see “a couple of quieter days”, the Met Office has said.
More settled weather on Monday could allow some respite and a chance for recovery, according to Met Office spokesperson Dave Britton.
He added: “There is this pulse of rain moving its way north overnight later on Monday and into Tuesday, but the rest of the week does look like it remains rather unsettled with spells of rain at times.”
Watch: Storm Babet winds lift forest floor in incredible footage
‘It shouldn’t ever get this bad,’ says son of woman found dead in Derbyshire floods
Paul Gilbert, who found his 80-year-old mother’s body after her home in Derbyshire was hit by flooding, told Sky News: “Nothing ever seems to get done. We are building more and more houses.
“The country can’t take the amount of water that comes down. We should be able to survive for 24 hours of rain. It shouldn’t get ever this bad.
“The rivers should be clean, they should be dredged, they should be widened, they should be cleaned out.
“It is an unfortunate thing, it might only be the one person that it’s happened to.”
He added: “Yes, fire and rescue might have been able to do a bit more but if she was already gone she was already gone. There is nothing else.
“But for me to have to come and find her myself was more the upsetting thing for me. I didn’t want to find my own mum.”
Scottish council receives hundreds of donations for residents hit by flooding
Angus Council said it has had an “overwhelming” response to an appeal for accommodation for people unable to return to their properties because of the damage caused by the floods brought by Storm Babet.
A call for clothing and toiletries for those affected by the floods also led to hundreds of donations, said the local authority, which was subject to two rare “red alerts” for rain this week – the first to be issued by the Met Office since Storm Dennis in 2020.
Humza Yousaf to visit flood-hit Brechin
Scotland’s first minister Humza Yousaf will visit Brechin on Monday to see where the River South Esk burst its banks and flooded dozens of homes last week during Storm Babet.
Residents living on River Street were first alerted to the danger of the body of water overtopping local flood defences on Thursday as heavy downpours caused levels to rise rapidly.
In the early hours of Friday, emergency services stepped up efforts to move people out of their properties as water started to spill over the sides of the defences and engulf the street.
Respite centres were set up in the town for individuals and families forced to leave their homes and residents only started returning in large numbers on Sunday to assess the damage done.
Mr Yousaf is expected to meet residents impacted by the flooding during his visit and thank volunteers, local authority staff and emergency service personnel who played a part in the evacuation.
Watch: Dogs play in sea foam as Storm Babet hits UK
There could be more flooding in the coming days as stricken households try to make their homes safe again, the Environment Agency has warned.
The agency said more flood warnings are expected for some of the worst affected areas into next week - despite severe flood warnings, meaning risk of death or serious injury, being lifted.
Around 1,250 properties in England have been flooded and an estimated 30,000 properties have been protected, it said.
Ice warning now in force across parts of Scotland and England
A yellow ice warning is in force across parts of Scotland and the far north of England until 9am on Monday morning, the Met Office has said.
The recent wet weather and the cold night tonight may allow some icy stretches to form on untreated surfaces, the forecaster said.
The family of Wendy Taylor, who died after being swept into a river during Storm Babet, have paid tribute to the 57-year-old as their “ray of sunshine”.
Seven people have died in weather-related incidents since Storm Babet made landfall
