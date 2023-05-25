Exact date UK is set to swelter through hottest day of the year so far

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Met Office has indicated a predominantly dry and sunny outlook for the UK, with warm temperatures expected over the upcoming bank holiday weekend.

Thursday is expected to have mostly dry conditions across the country, with variable amounts of cloud and occasional sunny spells.

The eastern regions may experience slightly cloudier skies and the possibility of isolated light showers. While light winds are expected for most areas, coastal regions may experience breezier conditions.

As the day progresses, cloud cover is expected to persist in parts of England and Wales, although skies will clear elsewhere.

In the northern regions, there may be some patchy fog formation. Towards the far northwest, patchy drizzle is expected later in the evening.

This comes after widespread dry weather with ample sunshine on Wednesday, contributing to some of the warmest days experienced in the UK so far this year.

Looking ahead, the weather outlook for the weekend and bank holiday remains settled, with plenty of sunshine across most areas.

The country has experienced temperatures above 20C in recent days, with Saturday or Sunday bringing warm conditions again and mercury expected to rise up to 24C in the West Midlands and southeast Wales.

The weather is expected to feature variable cloud cover with extended periods of sunny spells, particularly across southern England.

Scotland may experience cloudier conditions with some patchy drizzle. Fresh winds are predicted along northern and southern coasts.

The northwest may experience more cloud cover, accompanied by occasional patchy rain. Temperatures will be warm during the day, although nights may be cooler.

The favourable weather conditions are anticipated to continue into the following week. Many regions can expect predominantly fine and settled weather, although some northern and eastern areas may feel cooler, particularly with sea breezes.

High-pressure systems will dominate the weather, providing dry conditions for much of the country. There is a possibility of weak frontal systems bringing patchy rain to the far north, and over time, there may be an increased chance of showers, potentially thundery, moving northward or developing in southern areas.

Temperatures are expected to remain above average, except for coastal areas where onshore breezes develop. Winds will generally be light, although southern coastal areas and the far north may sometimes experience stronger gusts.