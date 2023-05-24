For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Met Office dismissed reports predicting heatwave-like conditions driven by an African plume in the coming days as “hyperbole”, and instead predicted favourable conditions.

The forecast indicated that an area of high pressure, which has already brought fine weather to the country, is expected to extend further by the end of the month.

Contrary to some media speculation about plumes of intense heat from southern Europe or North Africa, the Met Office clarified that this was not the case.

Warmth experienced in the upcoming week will be the result of high-pressure conditions, allowing more of the May sunshine to reach the ground and gradually raise temperatures.

“If you have heard media hyperbole that a heatwave driven by an African plume will bring intense heat to the UK in the next few days, you are going to be disappointed – this isn't true,” said Neil Armstrong, chief forecaster at the Met Office.

He, however, added that those anticipating a period of mostly fine, sunny, and warm conditions across the majority of the UK will be in luck.

The temperatures have been largely settled in recent days, and the latest Met Office forecast predicts the scenario to continue this week.

The country is set to witness “above-average” temperatures in the coming days.

The forecast for Wednesday indicated a band of thicker cloud with light rain or drizzle moving south across Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The rest of the UK is expected to remain dry with warm sunny spells, although the far north might experience stronger winds.

Wednesday night will bring clear spells for most areas, while a fragmented band of thicker cloud continues its southward movement.

Thursday is forecasted to be dry with variable cloud amounts and sunny spells. Daytime temperatures will feel warm, but overnight temperatures may become chilly, leading to the possibility of local fog patches under clear spells.

The Met Office said temperatures will gradually rise through the week, with an expected high of 24C, possibly 25C, by Thursday.

These temperature highs are expected to be in parts of East Wales, West Midlands, and South West England.

An onshore breeze will keep temperatures slightly lower in the south east of England, where usually the highest temperatures are seen.

With this forecast, people can expect a warm and sunny bank holiday weekend ahead. But there might be cloudier conditions and patchy rain in the northwest at times.