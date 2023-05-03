For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Showers and sunshine are on the cards for Britain as it gets ready to witness the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla on Saturday.

Thousands of people are expected to come to London to catch a glimpse of the monarch for a 1.3-mile procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

In its latest update, the Met Office has warned that as the big day inches closer, weather conditions are set to turn wetter, with chances of thunder, in parts of the UK.

The week so far has remained hot and dry as Wednesday started fine for most parts of the UK, with the exception of Scotland, where some rainfall is predicted.

Breezy conditions prevail across the east, south and central regions of England.

However, on Thursday, an area of low pressure is predicted to bring wet and windy weather across the UK, the forecaster has predicted, and most areas will experience cloudy conditions.

Friday is set to be a day of sunshine as well as showers, which could be heavy and slow moving in some areas, including London, where the coronation will take place.

Wet and thundery conditions will continue for Saturday on the day of the coronation, though with less widespread and intense showers compared to Friday.

There is a possibility of some parts of London remaining dry, but some rain is predicted throughout the afternoon. Temperature is expected to remain in the mid to high teens, ranging between 11C and 19C.

Coronation weekend forecast from Met Office (Met Office)

“On Saturday we will see showers developing from late morning in some central, eastern and northern areas, but also with some sunny spells through the day,” said Met Office deputy chief forecaster Steven Keates.

“Heavier rain is expected to move into the southwest of the UK and heavy showers are likely for parts of Northern Ireland.”

“Winds will remain light away from the far north where gusty winds will begin to ease. Highs of 20C are possible in London in any sunshine, with mid to high teens possible elsewhere.”

Sunday will see some areas get heavy showers, with the possibility of thunder forecast for many parts of England and Wales. Northern Ireland and northern Scotland, however, are forecast to have the driest and brightest weather.

The coming week is more uncertain, but the current outlook predicts unsettled weather before higher pressure takes over.

Overall, coronation day – a once-in-a-lifetime event – is set to be a typical British weekend with a mix of sunshine and showers, similar to past coronations.

The Met Office archive reveals Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953 had a temperature high of just 11.8C with some light rain, while the day of King George V’s coronation in 1911 had daytime highs of 17C.