Downpours are set to drench the UK on Tuesday even as temperatures are set to increase in the coming days after a rainy spring, the Met Office has said.

Many areas will remain dry with plenty of sunshine, the forecaster said. However, a cold start is expected for some in the west and northwest, where occasional patchy rain can become persistent later.

The rain can move eastwards slowly clouding over the day, but clear spells are expected in the southeast where it will be frosty again.

Temperatures are set to to go higher up with warmer conditions expected around Easter weekend.

This comes after heavy rain in the southern parts of the UK in the last few days, with Storm Mathis bringing torrential downpours and power outages to Cornwall last week.

The weather has been gloomy for most of last month as England this year recorded the wettest March in 42 years, according to early provisional Met Office statistics, including data up to 30 March.

According to the Met Office’s long-range forecast, some frosty nights are expected this week, but the temperature will recover by the weekend as the mercury reaches above 17C and, in some places, close to 20C.

By mid April, there is a chance of a period of more unsettled conditions which may bring spells of wetter and windier weather more widely.

The UK’s East coast may experience some showers on Good Friday, but conditions are expected to clear by then and dry weather is expected in the rest of the country, the Met Office said.

However, such conditions may change quickly under any clear skies after dark by leaving scope for overnight frost, the forecaster said.