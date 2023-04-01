UK weather: Power outages as Storm Mathis brings heavy rain across south

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Met Office is forecasting more rain for southern parts of the UK this weekend, after Storm Mathis brought torrential downpours to England on Friday with strong winds and power outages reported in Cornwall.

The storm brought strong winds and heavy rain to the region with gusts of up to 93mph (150km/h) recorded at Gwennap Head, near Penzance.

Stormy weather brought power cuts in Falmouth, St Ives and St Keverne, the National Grid said.

Devon county council said on Friday that there was localised flooding on many roads, with rivers and streams “reaching high levels”.

The Met Office said that a yellow weather warning for rain in Devon and Cornwall was lifted at 6pm.

Recommended Best spa hotels in Cornwall 2022 for relaxing by the sea

It added that on Friday, outbreaks of rain and drizzle continued across much of the UK.

The French weather agency Meteo France named the cyclonic low-pressure system earlier on Thursday before it travelled across the Channel.

The Met Office has forecast a cloudy start to the weekend in the country’s east and west.

Brighter skies through Saturday morning are expected for the Northern Isles and western coasts of Scotland.

The Met Office has also forecast rain in the south and west which is expected to ease later.

A few sunny spells are seen developing but scattered, heavy showers in the far southwest have also been forecast along with patchy drizzle in the east.

Saturday night is expected to see cloudy weather with some light rain and drizzle away from Wales and western England.

The Met Office has forecast a forecast cloudy start away from east England including a little light rain and drizzle on Sunday.

Sunny spells in east are also expected to spread to most areas.

The forecaster said that from Monday to Wednesday the weather is expected to remain mostly dry with sunny spells on Monday, but cloud and rain moving slowly from the west and continuing to edge east on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to remain around or a little above normal.